Coutinho calls for reorganization of gov’t departments

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho is arguing for the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture to be restructured, saying that its responsibilities are too broad at present.

Speaking to the Times, the lawmaker said that it was necessary, “for good governance,” for the next administration to review the organization of government bureaus.

For example, he said, education ought to be separated from the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture and made into its own secretariat.

Tourism should be moved to be under the purview of the city’s economy chief, while sports and similar activities should be connected to public works, “because there are often conflicts over space between sporting events and public works projects.”

Asked whether he thinks such a restructuring is likely, Coutinho said, “I hope so – it is needed for good governance.”

Political scientist Eric Sautedé agreed that some reorganization would be helpful to streamline the work of the government, but said such changes were not expected to be a priority for the incoming Chief Executive, thought to be Ho Iat Seng.

Sautedé said that, in addition to the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, many consider the Secretariat for Justice and Administration is also overburdened.

He suggested the creation of undersecretaries in the style of Hong Kong, particularly to manage specialist areas such as education or health.