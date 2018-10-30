Couto back winning ahead of Macau return

Macau driver André Couto came up victorious in Sunday’s second race of the weekend of the China Touring Car Championship (CTCC).

The local racer had been invited by KIA team to race in the Shanghai event, finishing in 11th position in the first race on Saturday at Tiama Circuit.

In the second race and although struggling to manage the tires, Couto managed to finish in the top spot of the podium.

After the race Couto wrote on social media: “It feels good to come back on top! Thanks for your support!”

The Macau racer has been racing in different touring car events this year to return in best form after recovering from a serious injury in July 2017, resulting from a China GT racing accident at Zhuhai Circuit.

With this race, Couto finishes his preparation for the Macau Grand Prix where the driver is set to return heading a six wild card pack of local drivers who will join the grid for the final rounds of the FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Couto will race in Macau at the driving wheel of a Honda Civic Type R TCR from the Macau flag team MacPro Racing Team. RM

