Craft market applications open

Stall registrations for the upcoming “Tap Seac Craft Market” in November are open until October 5. The market will have a total of 220 stalls, showcasing cultural and creative brands.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) welcomes applicants from Macau, Malaysia and Singapore. The market will be held from November 16 to 18 and November 23 to 25.

According to a statement, stall registration is free and can be made on behalf of a group or individual. If the number of eligible applications exceeds the original allocated quota, stall operation time will be assigned by drawing lots.

The IC reminds applicants that they must submit all the required documents and the completed application form to the bureau’s Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries.

Beginning in 2008, the “Tap Seac Craft Market” has been a platform for local cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products.

It has become a local fixture and has attracted local and overseas creative talents, who showcase their creativity and handcrafted products.

There will be simultaneous music performances and craft workshops held for the public.

