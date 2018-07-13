Creative Macau turns 15 with exhibit launch

Creative Macau – Center for Creative Industries will celebrate its 15th anniversary on August 28 with the launch of a special exhibition.

The non-profit organization, which is managed by the Institute of European Studies of Macao (IEEM), assists in the development of the creative industries. Its exhibition space, located on the ground floor of the Macau Cultural Center, is used to showcase art forms ranging from architecture and design to film, music and the performing arts.

Lúcia Lemos, founder of Creative Macau, told the Times that the institution has had a “very positive impact” on Macau’s cultural and creative scene.

“Our center was funded to promote and disseminate local creative products. That’s what we’ve done for the last 15 years and what we will continue to do in a very humble, but effective way,” said Lemos. “We are achieving what we have set out to do.”

Meanwhile, a representative of Creative Macau said that they are currently reviewing the submissions for the 2018 Sound and Image Challenge and expect to finalize the winners by the end of July. According to organizers, more than 4,000 films were submitted this year for consideration.

The winning films are likely to be screened in December.

Share this: Tweet





