Crime | 23 arrested in NAPE drug raid

Twenty-three people were arrested on Thursday night for possession and consumption of illegal drugs, after police raided a casino-hotel in the NAPE district.

According to a spokesperson from the Judiciary Police (PJ), over MOP60,000 worth of illegal narcotics was found at the scene or confiscated from the suspects. In addition, the police seized more than RMB70,000 and HKD2,000 in cash.

The suspects were reportedly taking drugs in a private room of the casino-hotel. Police officers raided the scene and arrested 12 males and 11 females aged between 21 and 37, finding around 60 grams of drugs between them. All but three of the suspects tested positive for drug use.

During the raid, police officers noticed one of the male suspects attempting to discard the drugs on the floor.

According to a PJ spokesperson, “A male suspect surnamed Yang [was seen] abandoning a bag of suspected ketamine weighing 25.8 grams on the floor as well as seven bags of what is believed to be a drug nicknamed ‘happy powder’ that weighed 12.77 grams in total.”

The suspect in question admitted to drug trafficking, but has not disclosed where the narcotics came from.

According to the PJ, the suspects now face charges of drug consumption and trafficking, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

