Crime | Arson suspected in Lisboa Palace fire

Arson is the chief suspicion of police authorities in the latest outbreak of fire at the construction site for the near-completed Grand Lisboa Palace resort in Cotai.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, according to a report by public broadcaster TDM, may have begun with discarded cigarettes or one of several other miscellaneous burned objects discovered by firefighters.

It is at least the fifth suspicious case of a fire at the Grand Lisboa Palace construction site in the past five years, and the third in the past two years following cases in March and September 2017. In the 2017 cases, foul play was also suspected by Macau’s Judiciary Police.

The integrated resort, casino operator SJM’s first foray into Cotai, has been beset by delays for years. It is expected to open its doors to the public later this year or in early 2020.

