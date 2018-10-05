CRIME | Mainland man arrested for arson

A mainland man has been arrested following an arson case that took place at Rua dos Pescadores early yesterday morning.

The fire damaged 13 motorbikes, six of which were severely damaged. The remaining seven sustained different levels of damage. It took firefighters approximately two minutes to put out the fire. Nobody was injured or evacuated.

The Fire Services Bureau noticed that the fire may have been started deliberately. Some residents near the scene claimed to have seen a suspect. Three hours after the incident was first reported, the Judiciary Police (PJ) arrested one suspect.

The suspect is a 29-year-old mainland man from Shaoguan (Guangdong province). He admitted having committed the crime. According to the police, he came to Macau with his mother on September 27 and had been living under the roof of a relative since then.

The suspect lit the fire by setting his jacket and some trash underneath the motorbikes alight. He committed the crime because he felt the need to release his anger after a verbal altercation with his mother over food issues.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, the PJ has contacted eight of the motorbike owners. The victims reported a total loss of MOP 67,000.

In the first half of 2018, 25 arson cases were recorded, 10 of which were due to cigarette butts.

Share this: Tweet





