Crime | Man scammed over request for prostitution via social network

A 20-year-old mainland man was reportedly scammed out of MOP8,848 in total over a request for the provision of sex by a prostitute, a Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson revealed during a press conference.

The man told the PJ he met a woman through a social network who said she would be able to provide other women to perform the service, acting as a middleman and receiving a commission of MOP50.

After he agreed to the deal, he was contacted by a man who was said to be the “manager” of the girl he had intended to hire, noting that the service would cost MOP600 but that he would have to pay a security deposit in the amount of MOP4,298.

He paid the amount and waited for further arrangements but instead of meeting the girl, he only received a message from her, calling for another deposit and arrangement fee in the amount of MOP4,200.

Again, allegedly failing to perceive the scam, he paid the amount, waiting until the next day for the girl to rendezvous at the agreed location. No one showed up and instead, another message calling for more payments came, upon which he finally suspected he had been scammed and filed a complaint to the police about the case. He claims to have lost a total of MOP8,848.

In a separate case reported by the Public Security Police Force, a resident over 40 years old is being accused of fake marriage, document forging and making false declarations to authorities.

The case, which extends back to 2014, was forwarded to the police after a tip-off from an unknown person to the Macau Identification Department.

The man was said to have met a woman from the mainland in a local casino in 2014. The man told the police that he had needed money for an emergency at the time, and that the woman proposed that they have a fake marriage for which she would pay him HKD120,000.

He accepted the deal and in December 2014 he went to register the marriage in Fuzhou, Fujian province, where the woman was from.

Later, in 2015, the woman contacted the man again saying that she was pregnant and she would give birth in Macau, and that the local man would acknowledge the child in the register to the authorities, so said child could have permanent residency in Macau. For the new agreement, she was said to have paid him an extra amount between HKD10,000 to 20,000.

The man accepted the deal again and the woman gave birth at the Kiang Wu Hospital in October 2015, where he signed all the documents as the legitimate father of the child, he revealed to the police during the investigation.

The police, for the time being, are not aware of the location of both the woman and the child, and only know that the child has not entered the region for a period of time. RM

