Cross-border traffic rose to 458,500 trips

Cross-border vehicular traffic in August increased by 10.9% year-on-year to 458,500 trips, according to data issued by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Vehicular trips passing through the Cotai Checkpoint (147,219) rose by 7.5%, whereas those going through the Border Gate (270,630) inched down by 0.9%.

There were 37,546 crossings of the Hong Kong- Zhuhai-Macau Bridge.

In the first eight months of 2019, cross-border vehicular traffic went up by 8.2% year-on-year to 3,517,562 trips.

Meanwhile, commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totaled 6,638 in August, a growth of 20.5% year-on-year. Trips to and from mainland China (2,762) and Taiwan (1,243) showed respective increases of 31.8% and 13.9%.

Inbound and outbound commercial flights in the first eight months rose by 19.5% year-on-year to 48,753 trips.

Also according to the released data, the number of traffic accidents went up by 19.6% year-on-year to 1,578 in August, and the number of injuries totaled 504.

In the first eight months, there were 8,915 traffic accidents. The number of victims totaled 2,946, of which five were killed.