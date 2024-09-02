Cross-border traffic sees significant rise in July

In July, passenger ferry trips in Macau increased by 11.6% year-on-year, totaling 6,834 trips. Cross-border vehicular traffic saw a significant rise of 23.4%, amounting to 778,831 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 23.1% to 724,648, with notable increases in specific categories: trips between Macau and Hengqin reached 132,000 (up 32.6%), while those under the “Northbound Travel for Macau Vehicles” policy totaled 128,000 (up 8.8%). Additionally, local vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong rose by 56.6% to 23,000. The Macau International Airport recorded 5,256 commercial flights, a 40.2% increase from

last year.