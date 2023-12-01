Cross-border vehicular traffic increased by almost two-thirds in October

Cross-border vehicular traffic in October increased by 60.1% year-on-year to 682,073 trips. Light automobile trips (639,141) contributed to this increase by surging 62.8%. Meanwhile, the gross weight of containerized cargo by land in October rose by 18.7% year-on-year to 4,223 tons; cargo passing through the checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (4,066 tons) made up 96.3% of the total. In the first ten months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (5,912,510 trips) leapt by 93.5% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (31,099 tons) slid by 26.7%. The number of traffic accidents in October climbed by 9.7% year-on-year to 1,185, with 351 persons injured.

Related