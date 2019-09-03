Cross-border vehicular traffic up 9.4% in July

Cross-border vehicular traffic in July increased by 9.4% year-on-year to 454,059 trips, with vehicles passing through the Checkpoint of Cotai (139,350) rising by 7.5%.

According to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the number of vehicles crossing in and out of Macau via the Border Gate (277,053) dropped by 1.8%.

Last month, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge recorded a total of 43,393 trips. In the first seven months of 2019, cross-border vehicular traffic increased by 7.8% year-on-year to 3,059,062 trips.

Meanwhile commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totaled 6,483 trips in July, up by 19.5% year-on-year. Trips to and from mainland China (2,736) and Taiwan (1,134) showed respective increases of 32.4% and 0.7%.

Inbound and outbound commercial flights in the first seven months grew by 19.4% year-on-year to 42,115 trips.

The Macau International Airport handled 3,272 tons of air cargo in July, an increase of 5.3% year-on-year. The gross weight of outward cargo (2,229 tons) increased by 16%, while that of inward cargo (591 tons) and transit cargo (453 tons) decreased by 9.2% and 15.5% respectively.

In the first seven months of 2019, air cargo decreased by 1.9% year-on-year to 21,647 tons.

Additionally, the gross weight of containerized cargo transported by land in July soared by 48.7% year-on- year to 1,592 tons.

DSEC also noted that the number of traffic accidents rose by 8% year-on-year to 1,167, and the number of injuries totaled 327. In the first seven months of this year, there were 7,337 traffic accidents, with the number of victims totaling 2,442, of which five were killed.