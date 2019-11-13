CTM 5G service to start with city center

Telecom service provider CTM disclosed that it would start 5G mobile coverage from the central business district on the Macau Peninsula once the service becomes available.

Years after provision of 4G mobile services, the telecom company has started its tests on 5G mobile technology in Macau. The company is ready to commence the work on infrastructure construction, including setting up transmission bases.

Lou Kit Chon, general manager for network development and planning of the telecom company, told the press yesterday at the MGS Entertainment Show that the speed of 5G network is 10 times faster than that of a 4G one.

The telecom company also disclosed that it is waiting for government approval to start building infrastructure for the 5G mobile network. It expects to start commercial 5G services in the middle of 2020 at the earliest.

At the early stage of operations, CTM’s 5G network will cover the peninsula’s center, such as Senado Square and Praia Grande. Full coverage is expected at the end of 2020.

In order to facilitate faster network speed, more transmission bases need to be built. CTM hence is in negotiations with the government to lower the levy on frequency use. If agreed, tariffs of 5G services are expected to be less than those of 4G.

At the show, the telecom company set up a booth that offers interactive experiences. The core of the booth is 5G mobile technology.

The company tried to show members of the audience the difference between 4G and 5G technology with the quadrilateral booth.

A small hockey game stood at one side of the booth. Players were instructed to sweep the ball toward the goal, in front of which an automated goalkeeper would detect the ball and try to block it from entering the goal.

A trial by a journalist showed that with 5G technology, the goalkeeper acted much more quickly and was able to save a goal. However, with 4G technology it lagged a second or so and let the ball in. AL