The government announced via two Chief Executive Dispatches yesterday that the validity of communication operators CTM and MTel’s landline licenses will be extended to the end of September next year. These licenses cover the installation and operation of landline networks and services and were initially set to expire by the year’s end. Recent discussions have centered on the potential acquisition of the network installed by CTM by the government to optimize and better coordinate the use of the strategic equipment, without substantial progress.
CTM and MTel landline licenses extended to September 2024
Categories Macau
