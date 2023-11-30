CTM contract will be extended for a ‘short period’

The current telecommunications sector reform and liberalization will not be concluded by the end of this year, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, has said.

Rosário said the work requires a “couple months more,” which will require extending the current contract with the concessionaire, CTM.

“For the reform of the telecommunications sector, we will need a few months more to conclude these works. This means the contract with the current concessionaire will have to be extended for a short term. However, be assured that before the end of this [government] term, Macau will have a new policy for the sector that will deliver a more balanced market and a fairer operation,” the Secretary said in his presentation speech.

Questioned by lawmakers, Rosário declined to comment further saying that at present, the government is negotiating with CTM and it is not expedient to reveal details.

He said the current contract with public operator CTM will end at the end of this year, which is why this matter has to be resolved urgently.

He promised to reveal all details to the public, once the contract extension is signed. RM