CTS: Online booking requests for new China travel permit surpass 400

China Travel Service (CTS) has already processed over 400 online booking requests for China travel permits within the next 28 days as of 9:30 a.m. yesterday.

This comes as yesterday marked the start where non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau can apply for the newly introduced China travel permit, which will be valid for five years.

CTS’s Conny Chan told the press yesterday that the agency will be managing around 30 cases from residents who have submitted their documents, while also accommodating applicants who arrive without an online appointment.

The new permits, which are electronic card-type travel documents, enable holders to visit the mainland for up to 90 days at a time for sightseeing, business, and other short-term purposes. This move eliminates the need for these residents to apply for a visa when entering the mainland.

The permits are valid for five years and allow multiple entries. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must hold a valid Macau or Hong Kong permanent identity card, a passport with at least six months of validity, and a completed application form, along with a recent photo (in some instances, a photo will be taken at the travel service center.)

The application process involves submitting documents to designated CTS centers in Hong Kong and Macau.

“Applicants can obtain a permit to the mainland within 20 days at the earliest. CTS has increased its manpower, including people who speak Portuguese and English, to provide assistance to citizens who apply,” said Chan.

If the applicant brings all the required information, the procedure can be completed in 10 to 20 minutes.

The application fee is set at HKD260 for Hong Kong residents, while those from the mainland who are looking to renew or replace their permits will pay RMB230. Nadia Shaw