Cultural exhibition, shows return from Zhejiang

Intangible cultural heritage from Zhejiang province in China has returned to Macau for an exhibition and a show. The exhibition officially opened yesterday at the Municipal Affairs Bureau Art Gallery. Two shows featuring the heritage will also be staged.

Zhejiang province is located on the eastern coast of the country, neighboring the Municipality of Shanghai. The city of Hangzhou, which is praised for its beauty, is located in the province. Currently, Zhejiang possesses 10 items of international intangible cultural heritage, 217 of them national and 886 of them provincial, with more than 1,100 items in total.

This series of events, titled “Root and Spirit,” showcases Zhejiang’s intangible cultural heritage and culture in the forms of exhibition, presentation, performance and workshop.

The exhibition, which will run until June 25, features the province’s customs, arts and poetry, aiming to present the tenderness and aesthetics of Zhejiang through tea, silk, ceramics, calligraphy and festive rituals.

The shows, on the other hand, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight in Senado Square and 8 p.m. tomorrow at Iao Hon Garden. They will feature traditional music, dances and drama. Staff reporter