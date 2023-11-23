Daily tourist arrivals at 70% pre-pandemic levels

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has stated Macau’s tourism economy is recovering well, with 22.69 million inbound tourists from January to October, an average of about 75,000 per day, returning to nearly 70% of the daily average of pre-pandemic levels.

There were about 1.02 million international tourists, and the average daily passenger volume increased from about 1,000 in January to more than 5,200 in October, a significant increase of more than five times. The average daily international passenger volume in October has also recovered to 70% of the same period in 2019.

In addition, the average hotel occupancy rate from January to September was 80.6%, which was only 10.3 percentage points lower than the 90.9% in the same period in 2019.

In the third quarter, tourists’ total consumption excluding gaming increased 28.9% compared with the same period in 2019, and per capita consumption increased 54% to more than MOP2,300.

As for the air tickets and hotel discounts issued for traveling to Macau, by the end of October, the 50% hotel discount coupons had recorded an order volume of nearly RMB1.1 billion, while the air ticket discounts also drove an order volume of nearly MOP153 million.

Also, the tour group subsidy program attracted some 14,532 groups.