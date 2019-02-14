Dancing Water show suspended for refurbishment

Melco Resorts and Entertainment has suspended performances of its long-running show The House of Dancing Water (HODW) until April 24 for refurbishment and facility upgrades, according to a report from GGRAsia.

The two-month suspension, which began on February 12, is only a brief hiatus for Macau’s longest- running resident entertainment show. According to the gaming operator, more than 5 million people have seen the show since its 2010 inception at the City of Dreams integrated resort.

“To continue delivering the most dynamic and entertaining world-class production, we will temporarily suspend the show after the Chinese New Year holiday until late April for refurbishment and upgrade of our facilities,” noted a Melco Resorts spokesperson, as cited by GGRAsia. “We will be back to deliver the most premium, pioneering and exceptional experience to our audience very soon.”

The House of Dancing Water was troubled by a series of mid-show closures and cancellations in late-2017, explained by organizers as “technical difficulties.” The water-based entertainment show was also accused of eliminating some of the most iconic parts of its acrobatic show without prior notice to attendees.

In November 2017 the show temporarily closed for one week while “special maintenance work” was carried out.

