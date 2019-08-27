Dead body found floating in Macau sea

The body of a male aged between 30 and 40, 1.72 meters tall and wearing white and red clothes, was found floating in the Macau sea, the Judiciary Police (PJ) spokesperson informed.

The Customs Service discovered the corpse on August 24 around 11 a.m., transporting the body to the Outer Harbour and informing the PJ of the finding.

According to the PJ, the body was fully dressed and had one silver chain around the neck. No documents or other possessions were found that could be used to identify the person.

The force also said that the preliminary investigation found no wounds or any suspicious evidence of a potential fight or struggle on the body.

The PJ is now trying to identify the body. This case will continue in an investigation.

In a separate case, the body of a woman was discovered in Nam Van Lake last week by the Fire Services Bureau.

The body was initially spotted ashore near the Nam Van Lake Aquatic Activity Centre, along Av. Panoramica do Lago Nam Van. When PJ inspectors arrived at the scene, the body had been moved to dry land by the firefighters.

As per their preliminary inspection, there was no sign of injury on the body that could cause suspicion, according to the PJ. The bureau also disclosed the fact that no traces of personal property or identification document could be found.

The deceased was aged between 20 and 30 years old, according to the police report. RM