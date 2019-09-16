Deadly vehicle crashes during Mid-Autumn Festival

An elderly lady was killed following a car crash involving a chartered bus at Ilha Verde in the early hours of Friday morning.

The fatal accident occurred at an Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde zebra crossing at 6 a.m.

The chartered bus was carrying about a dozen casino employees. The driver told the police that he had driven for 10 hours before the accident. Even though he felt slightly tired, he said he did not believe he was affected by it.

The driver, who had six years of experience on the job, was immediately suspended from work by the bus company. An alcohol test found no traces of alcohol in his body.

Paramedics from the Fire Services saw the victim lying on the ground with severe injuries. The victim had suspected fractures to both her legs and witnesses saw severe bleeding from her head. Paramedics found the victim had stopped breathing and her heart had stopped.

The woman was immediately sent to Conde São Januário Hospital, where she was pronounced dead before 7 a.m.

Police said that surveillance camera footage was obtained to help with the investigation.

That same day, there were two other car accidents, one of which involved a two-seater sports car. It was suspected that the car sped and crashed into the roundabout near the Macao Science Center.

A man, a woman and a child were injured in the accident. They were conscious when they were sent to hospital.

The car was badly damaged and scratches were found on both sides and on the roof of the car. Considering the damage sustained, police suspected that the car rolled after crashing. Tire marks spanning 20 meters were found.

As there were three passengers in the two-seater vehicle, the car was overloaded, police noted.

The other accident that day occurred on Estrada do Istmo, involving a refrigerator truck and a bus.

The front of the truck caved in following the severe crash, trapping the male driver. It took the Fire Services approximately 40 minutes to rescue him. He suffered fractured knees and cuts to his hands.

The truck crashed directly into the rear of a bus carrying a dozen passengers. A female passenger fell to the floor of the bus and bruised her right pelvis. Anthony Lam