Derby Lau resigns as postal services chief, effective March 23

The Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) director, Derby Lau, has tendered her resignation, with the Official Gazette publishing a statement yesterday confirming her departure, effective March 23. According to official records, Lau, now in her 60s, joined the civil service in 1991 and became deputy director of Macao Post in 2000. She has served as director under a fixed-term appointment since 2010, following the merger of Macao Post and the Telecommunications Regulation Bureau into the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau in 2017, with her initial appointment lasting two years.

Like this: Like Loading...