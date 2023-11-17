Despite high frequency, cyberattacks cause minimal damage in 2023

The cyberattacks faced by public entities this year have been limited in effect, although high in frequency, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has disclosed.

While responding to a topical question from lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang, Ho explained that infrastructure mandated by law to be protected against cyberattacks are well protected. The Cybersecurity Committee that has been in operations for a number of years, he added, oversees the cybersecurity levels of major entities, such as banks and casinos. He highlighted that the local team of cybersecurity personnel is large.

With all major entities under the scrutiny of the Committee, Ho said that the government would study the possibility of providing instructions or training to SMEs or even personal networks.

Ho pointed to a previous cyberattack that affected the Radio Taxi Company. It was suspected that hackers had intruded and played videos criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping on the seat-back TVs on local radio taxis. By mentioning this case, the official attempted to highlight the pervasiveness of hackers, adding that great attention should be given to them.

“Cyberattacks are wars without smoke,” Ho said.

To lawmaker Zheng Anting’s question on AI, Ho reiterated that key labs had been established following national guidelines and market needs. These labs have done a lot of work in this area. The education sector, meanwhile, has also started focusing on the area.

He also described AI fraudulence as “terrifying,” adding that the Secretariat for Security is studying possible measures against it, while hoping universities can offer courses in these areas.