DICJ chief given regional award

The director of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has been named Regulator of the Year for the Asia/Australasia region by the International Masters of Gaming Law, a non-profit association of experts in casino sector developments and issues worldwide.

Paulo Martins Chan, who has served as DICJ director since December 2015, was presented with the award during the association’s Autumn Conference in Munich last week.

To be eligible for the award, contenders had to demonstrate overall excellence in the work, be a person of recognizable high integrity, and have made contributions to the stability of the gaming sector as a whole, as well as its regulatory environment.