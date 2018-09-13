DICJ has not received the 13 hotel’s casino license application

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has not received a gaming license application from any concessionaire on the behalf of the 13 Hotel. DICJ Director Paulo Martins Chan disclosed the information yesterday, on the sidelines of the Responsible Gambling Promotion 2018 Kick-off Ceremony at the University of Macau. “I must reaffirm that any casino applications must be made through the concessionaires. We have not received an application from the concerned hotel,” said Chan. Regarding the possibility of a casino operation in Coloane, the DICJ director commented, “this has to be complemented with overall urban planning. We will refer to the urban planning department’s opinion [regarding Coloane’s future plan]. Temporarily, we have not received any application regarding building casinos in Coloane,” said Chan.

