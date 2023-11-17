Director of Housing died at age 63

Director of Housing Bureau (IH) Arnaldo Ernesto dos Santos passed away yesterday morning at age 63, local media has reported.

It was also reported that the official passed away at the private Kiang Wu Hospital. The cause was undisclosed.

The official’s last public appearance was at the Economic Housing Application Press Conference held on Sep. 26.

Santos held a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Technical University of Lisbon. He had also finished coursework in the Master’s degree in entrepreneurial science from the University of Macau (UM).

Before assuming the position of director of housing in 2016, he had worked at TDM and held mid-level managerial positions. Having freelanced between 1990 and 2004, and lectured on part-time basis at the UM between 1990 and 1996, he was appointed to posts at various public service bodies or public committees, representing the interests of the government.

Prior to serving the IH, he had been appointed as a member on an advisory committee and an administrative committee of the now-defunct Energy Industry Development Office.

He also held positions at various organizations, such as the Holy House of Mercy, at which he was a member of the board of trustees. President of the board, António José de Freitas, told local media outlet Macao Daily News that he was saddened by the news. AL