Dismissed workers submit letter to gov’t over unfair dismissals

A group of former employees from a gaming operator submitted a letter to the government yesterday, alleging unfair dismissal without adequate compensation.

The workers from Melco Resorts & Entertainment claim they were terminated without notice or explanation, which they argue violates labor laws and raises concerns about corporate responsibility.

Gathering at government headquarters, they expressed their frustrations over the lack of progress since reporting the issue to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) over six months ago.

They urged the government to expedite the investigation and address their grievances.

In response, the DSAL confirmed that a case had been opened and an investigation launched.

The department emphasized its commitment to protecting employees’ rights and following up on complaints within its authority.

As cited in a TDM report, Melco acknowledged the incident and stated it was following up on the matter.

The petition follows recent concerns raised by lawmaker Ron Lam, who highlighted such allegations last week.

Lam revealed that several employees from various departments of a gaming operator were abruptly dismissed on February 28 without prior notice, explanation, or job transfer options.

He described the layoffs as “unreasonable dismissal” and criticized the company for failing to uphold its corporate social responsibility and commitment to local employment.

Lam also noted industry speculation that the government had tacitly approved layoffs by gaming operators, with only one major company yet to implement such measures.

He warned that unjustified terminations by major gaming operators could set a troubling precedent and exacerbate Macau’s employment challenges, particularly as the economy continues its recovery.

The lawmaker called on the government to investigate the dismissals, clarify policies on layoffs, and ensure local workers are protected. He emphasized that gaming operators, which employ over 27,000 non-resident workers as of June 2024, must prioritize local employment and avoid practices that undermine job security.

The Times reached out to the DSAL and Melco for further clarification on the matter, but did not receive a response by press time. Victoria Chan