Distributor holds masterclasses on French produce

French distributor Répertoire Culinaire has collaborated with the Macau University of Science and Technology to improve students’ awareness of authentic French produce.

The day-long event this week featured masterclasses, in addition to teaching students how to prepare a buffet presentation.

According to Vincent Maréchal, managing director of Répertoire Culinaire, the collaboration is of value to both parties.

“I think this is a win-win situation. The students were really organized and were good listeners,” he said.

The managing director also considered the event a step forward in promoting French cuisine amongst non-French speakers.

Some 24 students participated in the one-day workshop which featured masterclasses on a variety of French produce, including hams, foie gras, oysters and poultry.

“We are talking mahout oysters that you cannot find except in specific areas, the ones that are really fresh,” he said when commenting on the quality of the products that the company distributes.

“In terms of quality, it has been increasing. What is required in Macau is quite a high-level quality. It’s challenging sometimes but that’s okay,” he said.

Aside from MUST, the company has also partnered with other French food firms and associations, including Alliance Française and the France Macau Chamber of Commerce.

The day ended with a food tasting that featured an array of hams, sausages, seafood and cheeses, amongst others.

Répertoire Culinaire specializes in the distribution of ambient, chilled and frozen gourmet food and is part of Loste Tradi France, a family-owned company that has been producing premium charcuterie, foie gras and specialties for over 150 years.

Aside from Macau, the company also operates in other countries and regions including Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and Singapore. LV