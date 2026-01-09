Driver cleared after road marking error

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) announced the resolution of a complaint in which a driver was fined for parking in a space affected by incorrect road markings. After receiving the complaint, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) inspected the site. The Public Security Police concluded the driver should not be penalized. The case involved a mismarked space on Lam Mau Lane in 2025. Although a no-parking sign was present, the markings were confusing, and the vehicle did not obstruct traffic, leading authorities to dismiss the fine.

