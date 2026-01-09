Macau, Guangdong study labor, security links for residents in GBA

Guangdong and Macau authorities are exploring ways to streamline social security policies for Macau residents in Hengqin and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) while promoting employment opportunities for young residents.

The announcement came during a delegation visit organized by the Guangdong-Macau working group, which included representatives from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Social Security Fund (FSS).

At a recent meeting, the Guangdong-Macau Specialized Group for Cooperation in Labor and Social Security Affairs joined Guangdong’s Human Resources and Social Security Department, where the two pledged to strengthen cooperation across labor, employment, skills assessment, and social security.

“Both parties analyzed the results previously achieved by the Guangdong-Macau Specialized Group, and also exchanged views on future cooperation guidelines in four key areas: ‘Labor Inspection,’ ‘Employment and Entrepreneurship,’ ‘Assessment of Technical Skills,’ and ‘Social Security,’” yesterday’s DSAL statement said.

From the talks, several agreements emerged, including professional internships for Macau youth and measures to boost synergistic growth in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Agreements included a new data-sharing mechanism for social security between Guangdong and Macau, expanded reciprocal recognition of professional technical levels, and new exam and training centers for rehabilitation specialists handling work-related accidents.

DSAL also highlighted rising participation in “one test, multiple certificates” programs, including new Macau exam points for elderly caregivers. Future plans discussed include expanding the vocational skills recognition list to cover new energy vehicle repair and Building Information Modeling (BIM), as well as “one test, multiple certificates” recognition for aesthetics and barbering.

The inaugural Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau GBA Entrepreneurship Competition was praised during the meeting for spotlighting AI, biotech, and food tech innovations. Attendees pledged to continue refining youth projects and enhancing broader support across Macau and the GBA.

The group also tackled issues related to cross-border labor, vowing to enhance prevention and resolution mechanisms.

Both sides stated that they will leverage annual meetings and inspection training to deepen labor inspection ties and information exchanges, safeguarding workers’ rights.

