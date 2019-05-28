DSAL assures verification of non-resident employment

In a reply to lawmaker Ella Lei regarding the hiring of non-resident workers who work contrary to what is stated in their work permits, the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) reiterated that it verifies the information submitted by employers and that it still makes on-site visits to the locations for verification.

Acting director of the DSAL, Ng Wai Han, said that the bureau also investigates cases sent by other departments to verify the existence of illegalities in the work places or positions.

The bureau said that when an irregularity is found, it will revoke the contract if the people involved have committed a crime such as the provision of false declarations or use of false documents.

Ng added that the bureau maintains close cooperation with various public services such as the Social Security Fund to verify and confirm the employment relationship and the situation of non-resident workers with their companies through the exchange of information mechanism.

In order for the public to be aware of the legal consequences of false contracting, the DSAL said it would continue to raise awareness to remind the public of the violation of the region’s employment law.

The query came after an accident occurred back in March when an illegal driver from the mainland killed a 22-year-old student in a traffic accident, and comes in the context of Macau’s mutual license recognition scheme with the mainland.

Lei previously requested that the government apply a heavier penalty in situations of illegal work and called for penalties to be put in place as soon as the illegal work is identified.

The DSAL also previously said that it would reexamine the administrative punishments for the illegal employment of drivers who are not allowed to drive in Macau. LV