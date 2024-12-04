DSAL hosting targeted job fair with 154 vacancies

To assist unemployed residents to meet sector demands, the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) will host three job matching sessions mid-December with 154 job vacancies available. Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. Dec. 4 until noon Dec. 11. The hotel industry session is scheduled Dec. 12, while the pharmaceutical and catering sectors will be featured Dec. 13. Candidates are encouraged to register online due to limited availability.

