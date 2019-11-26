DSAL open to health proof requirement for domestic helpers

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is open to the prospect of requiring non-local workers, in particular domestic helpers, to submit their proof of health.

In a reply to lawmaker Lei Chan U’s interpellation, DSAL acting director Chan Un Tong said that the bureau must be cautious when considering the imposition of such requirements and should consider the current situation of society.

Chan explained that mandatorily requiring non-local residents to submit proof of health in order to work in Macau as domestic helpers involves personal data, therefore the requirement should be in line with the city’s personal protection regulation.

In addition, when the DSAL processes domestic helpers’ applications, the bureau would need to consider the employers’ offers and the working conditions proposed for them.

Currently, when an applicant receives approval to hire a domestic helper, the applicant can decide whether or not to request that the concerned worker undergo a medical check-up, with fees for the check-up being covered by the employer.

Since 2008, the local government has required Vietnamese domestic helpers to present criminal records when they are applying for a visa to work in Macau. In terms of extending this regulation to all domestic helpers, the DSAL says it will continue listening to society’s opinions.