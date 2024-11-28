DSAL recognizes excellence in catering industry safety

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) yesterday held an awards ceremony for the Catering Industry Occupational Safety and Health program, honoring 67 restaurants and 82 catering employees. DSAL director Wong Chi Hong said over 140,000 occupational safety cards have been issued to workers in the hotel and catering sectors. He said nearly 5,000 catering establishments operate in Macau, indicating a significant labor demand. Wong emphasized the importance of providing a safe and healthy work environment to minimize workplace accidents, urging employers to prioritize safety measures for their staff.

