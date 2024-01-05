DSAMA eyes developing marine tourism

The Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) is looking at ways to develop the city’s marine tourism sector on the abundance of Macau’s maritime resources. Speaking on TDM’s radio program, deputy director Kuok Kin said that Macau has the capacity to develop waterborne excursions and attractions. He said that DSAMA has been working to promote further collaboration in a bid to launch activities such as sightseeing cruises. In October, the MGM kicked off its “Macau Cruise” sightseeing cruise – with daily departures connecting Barra Pier and Coloane Pier.

Related