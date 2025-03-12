DSAT expands parking spaces to accommodate larger vehicles

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) is adjusting on-street metered parking spaces for cars in a bid to optimize the travel and parking environment.

In a statement yesterday, the bureau said the adjustments include increasing the average length of light vehicle parking spaces to 5.5 meters in phases to enhance parking efficiency and convenience. Some parallel spaces on Rua de Santa Clara have already been modified and are now in use.

Currently, most on-street parking spaces in Macau measure 5 meters in length and 2 to 2.5 meters in width. However, as larger vehicles become more common, the bureau aims to “gradually extend parking space lengths while considering road conditions, pedestrian and vehicle safety, and overall parking availability.”

The first phase of adjustments will include over 130 metered parking spaces at locations such as Estrada de São Francisco, Avenida Praia Grande, and Rua da Escola Comercial, among others.

The changes come amid calls from the community and the Transport Advisory Committee, who have been urging local authorities to replace straight motorcycle parking spaces with diagonal options, a move aimed at improving safety and efficiency in the densely populated city. LV