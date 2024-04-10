DSEDJ expects 4,600 first-time kindergarten enrollees

The government is anticipating 4,600 first time kindergarten students this year. According to the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), 85% of children who applied were accepted in its Central Registration System, showing an increase from the previous year. Authorities have given assurances that there are sufficient school placements available and have urged parents not to be overly concerned. The bureau also highlighted that there are over 500 students currently enrolled in various grades at the school in the Macao New Neighborhood, with more than 200 children enrolling for the first time.

