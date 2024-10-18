DSEDJ promotes Macau higher education on Malaysia study tour

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has been actively promoting the high-quality development of higher education in Macau, strengthening student recruitment and promotion in Portuguese-speaking countries and Southeast Asia. As part of this effort, the bureau is encouraging excellent international students to study in the region.

Recently, the DSEDJ supported a study tour organized by The United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia (Dong Zong) for 27 students from 10 independent Chinese secondary schools in Malaysia. The week-long visit focused on tourism management, with students attending courses at the City University of Macau and visiting other higher education institutions in the city.

“Macau is an internationally oriented city with a diverse, tolerant and open culture,” said Shim Boon Haw, Head of the Student Affairs Department of Dong Zong, during the closing ceremony.

He believes this visit can increase students’ knowledge of Macau’s higher education institutions and support Malaysian secondary school students to study in Macau.

The students expressed enthusiasm for Macau’s educational offerings and cultural richness. Chong, a student from Keat Hwa High School in Alor Setar, said the tour “deepened her knowledge of Macau’s higher education institutions” and increased her desire to study there in the future. Lee, from Chong Hwa Independent High School in Kuala Lumpur, was impressed by Macau’s unique culture and architecture and is also considering pursuing her studies in the city.

The DSEDJ has been actively promoting Macau’s higher education institutions in Malaysia, signing cooperation agreements and organizing visits. Macau higher education institutions have also signed several cooperation agreements with Dong Zong, and are continuing to promote further education and related services to Malaysian students, said Deputy Director Teng Sio Hong of the DSEDJ.

The bureau aims to continue strengthening educational ties with Malaysia and encourage more international students to study in Macau, contributing to the city’s transformation into a hub for innovation in higher education. Victoria Chan