Easter and Ching Ming account for one million visitors

The holiday period that included the Easter holiday and the Ching Ming Festival (March 29 to April 8) has closed with a total of 1,051,826 visitors recorded to have entered Macau over the 11 days, figures from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) show.

Analysis of the figures shows that over the 11 days, the number of arrivals has averaged 95,621, falling only slightly shorter than the predictions made by the Macao Government Tourism Office of 100,000 visitors per day.

The highest single day over the period was reached on April 4 (Ching Ming Festival public holiday) with an influx of 136,363 visitors, immediately followed by the next day (April 5) when 135,661 people entered Macau.

In the same period, the total border movement reached some 6,403,837 with a large share of those being arrivals and departures of local residents who took the opportunity to travel or to visit family or friends outside Macau.

In total, 2,425,287 border movements were related to residents of Macau, that is, 37.87% of all border crossings.

In terms of arrivals per country or region, those arriving from the mainland totaled 78%, followed by the arrivals from Hong Kong (16%). Arrivals from Taiwan continue to account for about 2% of all visitor arrivals to Macau while international arrivals from other countries were 4%, which is 1% up from the same period last year.