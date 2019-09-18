Education handler pledges to de-stigmatize vocational education

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) pledged yesterday that it would continue its effort in making a good name for vocational education.

The comment was made at a press conference after a closed-door plenary meeting of the Youth Affairs Committee.

Leong I On, Division Chief of Secondary and Vocational Education of the DSEJ, admitted that there are still stigmatized views on vocational education in the city. “Many people think these schools are for less able students,” the chief said.

Leong noted that more than 80% of last year’s graduates from vocational education institutes continued to pursue and were admitted into tertiary education. Half of these university freshmen were admitted to the same discipline as in their secondary education. The other half reconsidered their career paths.

Leong stressed that vocational education provides students with other options. Compared with students studying in mainstream schools, vocational school students had a stronger grip on their skills, while understanding earlier their own career prospects and planning.

Vocational school students may take more factors into account while applying for tertiary education. Leong suggested a link with this behavior and their vocational education background, as mainstream schools mainly offer two streams – science or arts – at senior secondary level.

In terms of legal accreditation, vocational education is identical to mainstream education. Both, under the legal framework of Macau, are considered senior secondary level of education. Leong said this accreditation is upheld by both local and the mainland government. There should be no hurdles stopping graduates from pursuing tertiary education in the mainland.

As for international recognition, the DSEJ official reiterated that it should not be a problem as the curriculum is arranged parallel to mainstream senior secondary education; graduates possess the same level of intellectuality as other mainstream school graduates.

Law amendment

A law amendment is in progress regarding the legal framework governing vocational education. DSEJ explained that the core of the law review lies in the curriculum.

The current law provides a much narrower scope of curriculum that can be approved by the education bureau. With a new law, institutions can expand the types of vocational courses they offer.

Consultation, and the report thereof, has already been concluded for the law amendment. The submission to the legislature is expected by end of this year.

Other aims for the amendment are to safeguard the sustainable development of vocational education, establish the connection between vocational secondary and tertiary education, school-corporate collaboration, improve the degrees of professionalism and recognition of the vocational education, implement a framework for vocational education and advance the effectiveness of internships.

The DESJ disclosed that both the education and business sectors applaud the direction of the law amendment.

In the course of the consultation, the bureau paid visits to 18 entities in both sectors, to both familiarize them with the Bill and gather their views.

Sino-Portuguese youth

The meeting further discussed the “Sino-Portuguese Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Exchange Program” and the “Arrangements on Entering Mainland Youth Entrepreneurial Incubation Centers.”

This section of the agenda was prepared and presented by a representative from the Economic Bureau, which released the Sino-Portuguese program in 2017 in the hope of promoting collaborations in the pertinent respects between young entrepreneurs from both sides.

Currently, 50 young entrepreneurs have participated in this program. They underwent exchange sessions at an incubation center – Second Home – in Lisbon, Portugal, which provides shared office facilities. A participant in the program can remain for between 14 and 90 days.

They also enjoyed the privilege of training and consultation services offered by Fábrica de Startups, an entity aiming to accelerate incubation in Portugal. It also helps users build up business networks in Portugal by issuing invitations to business matching and exchange sessions.

The participants went to Portugal to conduct trade, develop mobile apps, provide translation services and design wedding dresses, among other businesses.

The program offers transport subsidies of MOP5,000 to each participant for their flights between Macau and Portugal. MOP300 will be supplied daily during their time spent at Second Home as living and accommodation support.

In Mainland China, there are currently two incubation centers collaborating in the Macau subsidization program.

The Economic Bureau will support local entrepreneurs to enter one of six incubation centers in the mainland: one in Zhongshan, one in Dongguan, one in Hengqin, one in Shenzhen and two in Guangzhou.

The program is co-hosted by the Macau Young Entrepreneur Incubation Centre. Details can be obtained at the Economic Bureau’s website.

Another topic of discussion at the meeting was the achievements made by the DSEJ’s participation in the inaugural Art Macao program.

The bureau co-hosted three events, namely the International Youth Dance Festival, the International Youth Music Festival and the first International Youth Drama Festival. The three festivals spent budgets of MOP14 million, MOP17 million and MOP9 million respectively.

Budgets for the first two festivals did not see significant changes.

The three events have driven more than 900 performers to Macau from 28 places, and attracted above 27,000 spectators. They all came to a close in early September.

The DSEJ highlighted that the three festivals created a dynamic environment and helped Macau’s development towards an exchange platform for the art industry.

It also noted that many participants responded positively to the three festivals, pointing out that the festivals captured the essence of integrating Chinese and Western cultures.

Prior to the meeting, the Committee held an award ceremony commemorating youth achievements. This year, two prizes – the Youth Activity Prize and the Civil Education Prize – were given.

Winners of the former prize were the General Association of Chinese Students of Macao, Hou Kong Junior Chamber and the Macao Yue Xiu Youth Federation. The latter prize, was won by the Youth Affairs Committee of the Macao Federation of Neighborhood Associations, the Macau Youth Volunteers Association and the Macao New Chinese Youth Association.