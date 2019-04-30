Education | IFT launching new postgraduate programs

The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) is planning to launch four Postgraduate Diploma for the new academic year after approval is obtained from relevant authorities.

The four Postgraduate Diploma programs are in “International Hospitality and Tourism Management”, “Tourism Management”, “Hospitality Management” and “International Food and Beverage Management”.

Meanwhile, four MSc programs will also be launched, namely in “International Hospitality Management”, “International Tourism Management”, “Hospitality and Tourism Management” and “International Food and Beverage Management”.

One PhD program is planned in “Hospitality and Tourism Management”.

The IFT will launch the new programs according to enrolment situations from the academic year of 2019/20 onwards.

According to the IFT, these programs will help Macau to develop into the “tourism education and training base of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area”, cultivate high-caliber talents, and improve the service and management capacity of Macau as a destination.

