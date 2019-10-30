Education | MUST foundation and TIS attend innovation summit

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) and The International School of Macao (TIS) participated recently in the 2019 Advanced Innovative Education 100 School Summit in Zhuhai.

The summit was organized by the Advanced Innovation Center for Future Education of Beijing Normal University, and by the university’s School of Economics and Resource Management.

Rectors of various globally well-known schools, such as Columbia University and Peking University, attended the summit, where they discussed how to create an innovative international school.

Vice President of MUST, Tong Ka Lok, said in his speech that MUST proactively promotes the Greater Bay Area cultural and science research and education globalization development, further remarking that the institution has signed a cooperation agreement with the Zhuhai government to work closely together with respect to several areas including innovative education, advanced technology, medicine, health, big data and artificial intelligence.

Mark Lockwood, rector of TIS, also stressed that the Macau school encourages students to develop critical thinking and diverse faculties, adding that it also strives to respect each individual’s uniqueness.

Summit participants visited MUST and TIS on Saturday to learn about their concepts and ideas in developing innovative education. JZ