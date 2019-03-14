Education | MUST invites over 200 companies for career day

The Macau University of Science and Technology kicked off its annual career day yesterday, inviting some 220 companies and institutions, 62 of which are from Greater Bay Area cities.

To be held until today, the Campus Recruitment 2019 event has 160 recruitment booths. The participating companies are mainly in the hotel, tourism and leisure, information technology, telecommunications, and retail industries. Slightly over 10 percent of the participating companies are from the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The university is also holding 30 ‘recruitment needs’ sessions from yesterday to Friday. The session topics include corporate culture, recruitment needs, industry development, internship arrangements and job research skills.

MUST president Liang Liu said that the university will have nearly 2,000 undergraduate students and 1,300 graduate students who will graduate this academic year from 11 colleges and research institutes.

He said that the university’s Entrepreneurship and Employment Development Center conducted a follow-up survey of undergraduates who graduated in the 2016/2017 school year.

The center surveyed 1,945 undergraduate students through the online questionnaire and telephone questionnaire, and interviewed 494 of them.

Liu said that nearly all of its local graduates are employed in the region and most of them are employed in the tourism and leisure industry. About 25 percent of its undergraduates have chosen to continue their studies after graduation.

Liu also announced that earlier this month, the university officially established its medical academy, which was formally announced in September.

The course will start small, recruiting between 35 and 50 students at its inception, most of them coming from local high schools. It will not initially focus on the recruitment of overseas students.

With subsidies applied, the estimated cost of the bachelor’s degree is MOP55,000 per year for local residents, while the estimated cost for overseas students is MOP160,000.

The academy will replace the SAR’s medical internship system and will require medical specialists to undergo an internship of one year, instead of the former six months.

As announced earlier, the academy will offer specialties, including internal medicine, surgery, family medicine and mental health, amongst others.

A committee will be formed to oversee the institution and will be composed of 16 professionals in the medical field, and officials from the city’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, the president also announced that it has unveiled key research themes in the four fields – law, marine, communications and Chinese medicine – with four universities on the mainland. LV

Share this: Tweet



