Education | TIS attracts 80 universities at ‘largest fair to date’

The International School of Macao (TIS) held its university fair yesterday, attracting over 80 universities around the globe to participate in the annual event.

According to a statement released by the school, this event is its largest fair to date, adding that it was also open to eight different high schools in the region.

The fair’s ninth edition provided an opportunity to meet university representatives from different regions including the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, the Philippines, Spain, France, Italy, Japan and Singapore.

Universities from Macau including the Macau University of Science and Technology, University of Macau, Macao Institute for Tourism Studies and City University of Macau also participated in the fair to offer post-secondary opportunities for students to consider and to further demonstrate the academic landscape of Macau.

Student were able to meet representatives one-on-one, and had the opportunity to attend various seminars on topics such as how to write a personal statement, how to apply to universities in certain jurisdictions and how to navigate the admissions and application process.

The university fair also provided students with important information about the university application process, degree programs, scholarship opportunities, visa procedures and campus life.

“Students are able to meet with university reps face-to-face and in break-out sessions to have their questions answered in person, which is invaluable,” said Jody Hubert, head of Academic Counselling & IB DP Coordinator.

“The fair serves as an important research tool for finding the right university,” she added.

Unlike universities in Hong Kong and Macau, universities across the globe are already accepting applications for the 2020 academic year.

Earlier this year, TIS and the Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong & Macau co-hosted a “Study in Canada Seminar,” where consular staff spoke on the advantages of studying in the country, as wells as on platforms for international graduates to stay and work in Canada. LV