Education | UM appoints two new vice rectors

The University of Macau (UM) has appointed Ge Wei, an expert in reproductive biology, as its vice rector for Research, and the historian Billy So as its vice rector for Student Affairs, for a five-year term and a three-year term, respectively.

They will both assume office on February 18, the university announced in a statement yesterday.

Ge has over 20 years of experience in research, teaching, and university administration and management, as well as achievements in reproductive endocrinology, particularly comparative endocrinology.

He joined UM in 2013 as a chair professor and interim dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, and was later promoted to associate dean of the same faculty. Currently, he is the head of the Centre of Reproduction, Development and Aging, and interim dean of the Graduate School at UM.

Prior to joining UM, Ge was a professor in the School of Life Sciences at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where he founded the Cell and Molecular Biology Programr.

So specialises in Chinese legal and business history in global perspective, with experience in university administration and student affairs. Prior to joining UM, So held various senior positions at several universities in Hong Kong, including chair professor of humanities and head of the Division of Humanities at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

He was a visiting scholar at Toyo Bunko, Fudan University, the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and Harvard University.

According to UM, it is confident that So will assist the university in the implementation of the ‘4-in-1’ model of education.

