Education | UM makes 56-spot leap in QS ranking

The University of Macau (UM) has leaped 56 places in the QS World University Rankings 2020, compared to last year, reaching 387th in the list. The Macau education institution is the only one in the Special Administrative Region to make it onto the list.

Out of the full overall score of 100 points, the UM earned 28.7 points. The UM scored high points in terms of internationalization. The ranking body has given 96.2 to UM for the International Student criterion, and a full grade for International Faculty.

However, QS considers the university has not performed very well in terms of Employer Reputation and Academic Reputation, with respective score of 6.4 and 11.2 only.

Even so, both criteria recorded a rise.

Topping the list is MIT, with overall score of 100. Stanford is in second place, Harvard third, and the United Kingdom’s University of Oxford follows suit. The top 10 are shared by U.K. and U.S. universities, with one exception: ETH Zurich in sixth place.

The top three universities in Hong Kong this year go to The University of Hong Kong (rank 25) with an overall score of 83.8 points; The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (32) with 80.6 points; and The Chinese University of Hong Kong (46) with 75.9 points.

For mainland China, the “Capital Duo” Tsinghua University and Peking University are at 16 and 22, with 88.6 and 84.3 points respectively. Fudan University, located in China’s eastern financial center, is at 40 with 78.6 points. While Guangzhou’s Sun Yat-sen University, popular among local ethnic Chinese, is at 287 with 34.9 points.

Taiwan’s National Taiwan University is at 69 with 67.3 points. QS considers the university is best in terms of employer and academic reputations. While the island’s Tsing Hua University is ranked 173. Popular universities among Macau students, including National Chengchi University, Kaohsiung Medical University, and Fu Jen Catholic University are behind UM. Staff reporter