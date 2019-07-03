Education | UM visits British universities in search of collaboration

Rector Song Yonghua of the University of Macau (UM) recently led a delegation to six universities in the United Kingdom in the hope of realizing academic and research collaborations, as well as conducting a student exchange program.

The six universities visited were Imperial College London, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Bristol, the University of Bath, Queen Mary University of London and the University of Surrey.

During the visit, the UM signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Edinburgh and the University of Bristol that establishes a framework for the UM to launch a 1+3 PhD program. The program means that UM PhD students can undertake a one-year master’s degree program at either institution.

The University of Edinburgh is strong in linguistics, medicine and engineering; while the University of Bristol is one of the best in social sciences and environmental engineering.

A round-table was held with the University of Bath at which both universities agreed to identify areas of common interest for further academic exchange and research cooperation.

Song also attended the Times Higher Education Young Universities Summit 2019, jointly held by the University of Surrey and the University of Wollongong in Australia. Staff reporter