Education | UM’s first batch of Chinese language courses concluded

The University of Macau (UM) Confucius Institute recently held the first graduation ceremony in the 2018/2019 academic year for students from its Chinese language courses.

According to Hong Gang Jin, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) and director of the UM Confucius Institute, the institute has the responsibility to promote Chinese language and culture, adding that it offers Chinese language courses to non-Chinese- speakers in Macau.

As cited in UM’s press release, the institute, since its establishment in April, has organized academic and exchange activities in order to enhance its teaching and research capacity in the field.

During the ceremony, students in the elementary and intermediate Chinese courses showcased their talents by performing.

Also, members of the UM Chinese Opera Association gave a Kun opera performance and a Chinese Kung Fu performance to illustrate traditional Chinese culture.

Excellent Student Awards, Outstanding Student Awards, and Hardworking Student Awards were also presented during the event.

Concurrently, an inauguration ceremony was held for the alumni association in the Black Box Theater.

According to the same statement, students noted that the Chinese language courses have increased their understanding of Chinese language and culture, and believe that the alumni association will help to strengthen ties between faculty members and students from different places.

