Education | USJ reapplies for permission to recruit mainland students

The University of Saint Joseph has applied for permission to enroll mainland students at the university yet again, but this time with different approach.

According to Fr. Peter Stilwell, university rector, the institute’s previous applications in mainland China have all been denied.

This time, USJ has specifically applied for permission to recruit masters students into select programs, including design and history, and heritage programs, and is currently awaiting approval of the application.

The rector also noted that fewer local students were attending the university.

“USJ has always been negotiating with the SAR government regarding recruiting mainland students,” the rector said yesterday, on the sidelines of the USJ’s annual career day held on its green campus.

Fifty public and private enterprises participated in the career day.

The one-day event featured a series of seminars, along with a keynote speech presented by Tai Kin Ip, director of the Macao Economic Bureau, who spoke on the Greater Bay Area and the Macau SAR’s economic diversification.

There were seminars on the policies and business ‘incubator’ services in Hengqin, presenting opportunities on the island, and tips on how to apply for public sector roles, held by the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau.

According to the university, the career day offered information on different positions in different sectors including education, gaming, hotels, insurance, banking, social services and entertainment production amongst others.

Several rooms were made vacant for the annual event to accommodate services such as the proofreading of student’s CVs and mock interviews for students, in addition to booths for local firms and enterprises.

This year, some 400 students will graduate from their bachelors, masters or associated degrees.

The USJ will also hold its open day tomorrow, in a bid to showcase its offerings for the upcoming academic year to the public.

The private university has opened applications for its undergraduate and postgraduate programs, due by April 30.

Share this: Tweet



