Eight locals granted legal professional qualification in China

Eight local Macau residents passed mainland China’s legal professional qualification exams and have been granted a certificate by mainland China’s Ministry of Justice.

Along with the batch of Macau residents, some residents from Hong Kong and Taiwan were also granted the qualification.

Since 2014, Macau residents have taken a total of 601 mainland legal professional qualification exams and judicial exams.

Forty-two local residents (including the most recent eight) have been granted the qualification.

The Ministry of Justice of China claims it will continue to provide to SAR residents who decide to take the exams in China with further conveniences.

